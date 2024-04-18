UAH officially introduces new basketball head coaches

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – On Thursday, UAH officially introduced two new faces to the Charger community: Mick Hedgepeth as men’s basketball head coach, and Allen Sharpe as women’s basketball head coach.

Hedgepeth comes to UAH after spending the past two years at Berry College, leading the Vikings to a 44-14 record and has an 80-32 overall record in four years as a head coach.

A Crossville native, Hedgepeth grew up going to Charger basketball camps.

“It’s a great honor and joy to be here and represent this university and its men’s basketball program that’s filled with such rich tradition and rich history,” Hedgepeth said of becoming the 10th head men’s basketball coach in program history.

Sharpe has 22 years of head coaching experience, racking up a 496-210 record. He spent this past season as the head coach of the Wallace State men’s and women’s basketball programs.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be here. This is a special place, a place that we’ve always had our eye on from afar and competed against and always kind of hoped and wished that maybe one day we would be here and be standing here in front of you guys,” Sharpe on becoming the 13th women’s basketball head coach in program history.

Click the videos to hear more from both new head coaches.

