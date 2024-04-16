UAH names Mick Hedgepeth as new men’s basketball head coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama in Huntsville has named Mick Hedgepeth as its new men’s basketball head coach following John Shulman’s exit in March.

Hedgepeth has been head coach at Berry College since 2022, compiling a 44-14 record. Now, he’ll take over as the 10th head coach in Chargers program history.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Coach Hedgepeth as the next leader of the Chargers men’s basketball program,” said UAH Director of Athletics Dr. Cade Smith. “Coach Hedgepeth quickly separated himself as our top candidate, and I believe that his experience as a student-athlete, a professional, and a coach have prepared him well to be the leader of the Chargers. He is a proven winner who has played and worked for some great minds in the college game, and I am proud to welcome him and the rest of his family to UAH.”

Prior to taking the head coaching position at Berry, Hedgepeth coached at served as Director of Basketball Operations at his alma mater Belmont for three seasons.

He was named Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year in 2022-23, while leading the Vikings to an SAA Championship and an NCAA Division III tournament appearance in 2023-24.

Hedgepeth played at Belmont from 2008-12, and was honored in the Belmont Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

“I am extremely honored to accept the head men’s basketball coaching position at UAH. I want to thank Dr. Smith, UAH President Dr. Chuck Karr, and the rest of the committee for providing my family and I with this incredible opportunity,” coach Hedgepeth said. “As a native Alabamian who grew up attending Charger camps, clinics, and games, I could not be more excited to now lead a program that I’ve always respected and admired. I am extremely appreciative of the opportunity to embrace, cultivate, and build upon the tradition of excellence – both on and off the floor – alongside our staff, student-athletes, and community.”

Shulman officially resigned to accept the same position at Central Arkansas and make a return to Division I on March 18.

UAH will be holding a welcome ceremony for Hedgepeth and incoming women’s basketball head coach Allen Sharpe on Thursday, April 18 at 2 p.m. at Spragins Hall.

