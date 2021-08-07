U.S. women's water polo defeats Spain to win third consecutive gold medal

U.S. attacker Kaleigh Gilchrist, right, looks to shoot past Spain's Paula Leiton Arrones during the women's water polo gold-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

The U.S. won an unprecedented third consecutive Olympic title in women’s water polo Saturday, beating Spain 14-5 in the gold-medal final at the Tatsumi Water Polo Center.

Maddie Musselman had a game-high three goals for the U.S. while Aria Fischer, Kaleigh Gilchrist and Alys Williams all had multiple goals. Nine players contributed to the scoring for the Americans while Ashleigh Johnson came up huge in goal, making 11 saves.

The route to the gold medal in Tokyo may have been the most challenging of the three for the U.S., which lost to Hungary in its third group-play match, its first loss in the Olympics since 2008. But it ran the table after that, winning four straight. And the final was the most one-sided of the Americans’ gold-medal victories.

Hungary is the lone men’s team to capture three consecutive Olympic water polo titles since 1920, winning in 2000, 2004 and 2008. It will play Spain in the bronze-medal final of the men’s tournament Sunday.

The U.S. women have played in five of the six gold-medal games in women’s Olympic water polo history and have gone 134-4 since the final in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. The Americans have won every major international title in women’s water polo since 2013.

