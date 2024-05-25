U.S. Women's Open 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information

U.S. Women's Open 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information

The U.S. Women’s Open will take place May 30 — June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women’s second major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. Peacock coverage will also include a "Golden Hour," from 5-6 p.m. ET on Friday, May 31. Mike Tirico will host the second-screen experience as a combination of golfers and Olympians discuss U.S. Women's Open action and the Paris Games.

You can also watch morning and afternoon featured groups during all four rounds exclusively on Peacock. Featured-group times are subject to change (all times ET; stream links added when available)

Wednesday:



1-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Thursday:



8AM-1:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 1

11AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Noon-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1

2-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1

2-7:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 1

8-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Friday:



8AM-1:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 2

11AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Noon-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2

2-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2

2-7:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 2

5-6PM (Peacock): "Golden Hour" at the U.S. Women's Open

8-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Saturday:



TBD (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 3

11:30AM-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open

1-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3

3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3

TBD (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 3

6-7PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open

Sunday:

