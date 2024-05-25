U.S. Women's Open 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
The U.S. Women’s Open will take place May 30 — June 2 at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women’s second major of the year.
In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. Peacock coverage will also include a "Golden Hour," from 5-6 p.m. ET on Friday, May 31. Mike Tirico will host the second-screen experience as a combination of golfers and Olympians discuss U.S. Women's Open action and the Paris Games.
You can also watch morning and afternoon featured groups during all four rounds exclusively on Peacock. Featured-group times are subject to change (all times ET; stream links added when available)
Wednesday:
1-5:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Thursday:
8AM-1:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 1
11AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Noon-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
2-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Women's Open, Round 1
2-7:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 1
8-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Friday:
8AM-1:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 2
11AM-1PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Noon-2PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
2-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Women's Open, Round 2
2-7:30PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 2
5-6PM (Peacock): "Golden Hour" at the U.S. Women's Open
8-9PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Saturday:
TBD (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, Round 3
11:30AM-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
1-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, Round 3
TBD (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, Round 3
6-7PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Sunday:
TBD (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 1, final round
11:30AM-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open
2-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, final round
3-4PM (USA Network): U.S. Women's Open, final round
4-7PM (NBC/Peacock): U.S. Women's Open, final round
TBD (Peacock): U.S. Women's Open featured group 2, final round
7-8PM (GC/Peacock): Live From the U.S. Women's Open