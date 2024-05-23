U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals coming to Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — One day after a thrilling 4-3 victory in extra time, Sacramento Republic FC has been chosen to host the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

Republic FC now awaits the winner of Wednesday night’s matchup between the Seattle Sounders and familiar foe Phoenix Rising FC to see who will head to Heart Health Park for the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals on July 9.

Will Sacramento Republic FC be able to play at home in next round of US Open Cup?

If the team were to win its quarterfinal match against Phoenix or Seattle, the semifinals would also be held in Sacramento.

Republic FC’s 2024 U.S. Open Cup journey began with a 2-0 win against Monterey Bay FC in the Round of 32 and continued after Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over the Western Conference MLS club, San Jose Earthquakes.

The club hopes to replicate some of its magic from the U.S. Open Cup run it had two years ago when Republic FC managed to make it to the finals against Orlando City, although it ended up losing 0-3.

Tickets for the U.S. Open Cup match are not currently available on Sacramento Republic FC’s website.

The U.S. Open Cup, America’s oldest soccer competition, is held annually beginning in March and ending around September.

Last year’s winner, the Houston Dynamo, was eliminated in the Round of 32 in penalties against Detroit City FC, meaning the tournament is guaranteed to see a new champion in its 2024 rendition.

