U.S. men's volleyball roster announced for Paris Olympics

The U.S. Olympic men's volleyball roster for the Paris Games was announced Friday, led by Matt Anderson and Davis Smith, who are headed to their fourth Olympics.

The team also includes veterans Micah Christenson, Max Holt, Thomas Jaeschke and Erik Shoji, who are going to their third Games.

Coach John Speraw returns for his third Games after guiding the team to a bronze medal in 2016 and a 10th-place finish in Tokyo.

The U.S. men are currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind Poland.

2024 U.S. Olympic Men's Volleyball Roster

1 Matt Anderson (Opp, 6-10, West Seneca, N.Y., Penn State, Western Empire)

2 Aaron Russell (OH, 6-9, Ellicott City, Md., Penn State, Chesapeake)

4 Jeff Jendryk (MB, 6-10, Wheaton, Ill., Loyola Univ. Chicago, Great Lakes)

8 T.J. DeFalco (OH, 6-5, Huntington Beach, Calif., Long Beach State Univ., Southern California)

11 Micah Christenson (S, 6-5, Honolulu, Hawaii, Univ. of Southern California, Aloha)

12 Max Holt (MB, 6-10, Cincinnati, Ohio, Penn State, Ohio Valley)

14 Micah Ma’a (S, 6-3, Kaneohe, Hawaii, UCLA, Aloha)

17 Thomas Jaeschke (OH, 6-6, Wheaton, Ill., Loyola Univ. Chicago, Great Lakes)

18 Garrett Muagututia (OH, 6-5, Oceanside, Calif., UCLA, Southern California)

19 Taylor Averill (MB, 6-7, San Jose, Calif., Univ. of Hawaii, Northern California)

20 David Smith (MB, 6-7, Saugus, Calif., Univ. of California Irvine, Southern California)

22 Erik Shoji (L, 6-0, Honolulu, Hawaii, Stanford Univ., Aloha)