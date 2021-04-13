Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

Danny Segura
·2 min read
Tyson Fury did not stay quiet about UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s recent comments.

Fury, the WBC and lineal boxing champion, took to Twitter on Tuesday to respond to Ngannou’s recent comments showing – once again – interest in a potential bout. Ngannou told TMZ that he’d welcome a boxing match with Fury.

“Absolutely,” Ngannou said. “I’m open to that. Remember: Boxing was my primary dream, and I still have the fire, the dream inside me, and I believe at some point I’m gonna make a step.

“I don’t want to fight Mike Tyson, but I would like to fight another heavyweight boxer such as Tyson Fury.”

Now, a week later, Fury kept it simple in his response to the UFC heavyweight champ.

“@Mike Tyson, after I smash Anthony Joshua, I’ll roast that guy also. Francis Ngannou easy work,” Fury tweeted.

And just an hour after Fury’s tweet, Ngannou issued a response, tweeting a photo of Fury bleeding after his bout with Otto Wallin in September 2019 and writing, ‘If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do?’

Francis Ngannou: Jon Jones has the tools, but Stipe Miocic may be tougher

UFC 260 'Thrill and Agony': Witness pure joy with new champ Francis Ngannou

Ngannou, who is riding a five-fight winning streak, is coming off a knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 where he claimed the UFC heavyweight title. He avenged a decision loss to Miocic, having fallen short in 2018.

The Cameroonian has yet to be booked for his first title defense, but names such as Jon Jones and Derrick Lewis have been linked as potential opponents. Ngannou has never competed professionally in boxing.

Fury is expected to face WBO, WBA, IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua later this year.

