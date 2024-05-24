Tyrone McGriff out as Leon's head football coach, led Lions to first winning season since 2016

Leon High School is in search of a new head football coach.

On Friday, Tyrone McGriff announced he's stepping down from the role. McGriff also is resigning from Leon’s Dean of Students.

“It is with heavy heart and mixed emotions that I announce my resignation as the Dean of Students and Head Football Coach at Leon High School,” McGriff said in a Facebook post.

“This decision has not been easy, but after much reflection, I have realized it is the best course of action for me and my family.”

Leon assistant football coach William Mosley has been tapped as the interim head coach and will remain in that role through this fall.

McGriff arrived at Leon in 2022, which he left from his alma mater, Florida High’s Director of Programs and Community Development. McGriff was also Florida High’s head track and field and cross country coach from 2011 to 2017 and an assistant football coach from 2008 to 2016. He served as Florida High’s school’s director of athletics before his community development role.

Leon was McGriff’s first head coaching job, where he took over a football program with two winning seasons in the last 13 years at the time of his hire.

Leon head coach Tyrone McGriff looks on before the Lions game against Mosley on Sep. 14, 2023, at Gene Cox Stadium. Leon won, 26-23.

In 2023, the Tallahassee native and former Florida A&M football player McGriff led the Lions to their first winning season since 2016 with a 6-4 finish.

McGriff was named the Tallahassee Quarterback Club’s and SBLive’s Coach of the Year for galvanizing Leon’s football program to a turnaround season.

In his two seasons leading the Lions, McGriff went 7-13.

He coached the Lions in last Friday’s Leon County Spring Football Jamboree.

“Over the past two years, I have had the immense pleasure and honor of coaching our students and witnessing their growth both on and on the field,” McGriff said, reflecting on his time at Leon. “This past season, in particular, has been one of the most rewarding periods of my career. Celebrating one of the most successful years in recent history of our football program has been nothing short of exhilarating.”

McGriff didn’t specify his next stop but said he would focus on his two children, his wife Cashata, and his future as the family’s provider.

McGriff also expressed his “deepest gratitude” for Leon athletic director Riley Bell, Leon principal Michael Bryan, and Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna.

“As I move forward, I trust in the process that God has laid out for me,” McGriff said. “I am confident that Leon High School will continue to thrive and achieve greatness, and I look forward to seeing the continued success of the football program and the students I hold so dear.

“Thank you once again for the incredible experiences and memories. Leon High School will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Leon is scheduled to open its 2024 football season on Aug. 30 at Godby.

