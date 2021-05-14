Tyron Woodley wants to box ‘culture vulture’ Jake Paul: ‘I’m the one with the real smoke with you’

Farah Hannoun
·2 min read
Tyron Woodley wants to avenge his teammate’s loss to Jake Paul.Woodley was in Ben Askren’s corner when he was knocked out in the first round by Paul in the Triller Fight Club main event in April, which took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Although he wasn’t the one competing that night, the former UFC welterweight champion had a backstage altercation with Paul and pro boxer J’Leon Love, who was part of Paul’s entourage. Former UFC dual-champ Daniel Cormier came to Woodley’s defense and even had his own encounter with Paul during the UFC 261 fights in Jacksonville, Fla.

Paul has managed to ruffle plenty of people’s feathers within the combat sports world and Woodley wants a piece of him. With Paul’s brother Logan Paul set to box Floyd Mayweather on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium, Woodley accused him of stealing his brother’s shine, when he snatched Mayweather’s hat, which caused a brawl to ensue.

“Jake Paul is – well I guess we kind of recognize he came from Disney, we expect him to be this little f***ing Macho Macho Man that he’s playing,” Woodley told TMZ. “But he keeps calling out everybody but me. I’m the one with the real smoke with you.

“They just culture vultures. Like, he’ll ‘vult’ the juice from his own damn flesh and blood.”

Woodley criticized Paul for going after the likes of Dillon Danis, who isn’t known for his striking, and thinks he’s afraid to fight a real power puncher. Now that he’s a free agent, Woodley thinks he’s the perfect next opponent for Paul.

“Come and get this smoke for real,” Woodley said. “I’m in and I can actually find him. People that keep talking about fighting him, they’re not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to.

“If Jake dropped his ball sack out his stomach and sign the deal, then I think Floyd would be happy that I’d be the one to knock his f***ing head off.”

