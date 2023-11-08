Tyron Smith, KaVontae Turpin miss Wednesday's practice

Cowboys returner/recevier KaVontae Turpin injured his shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Eagles but played through it.

He was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, though.

Turpin played 13 offensive snaps and nine on special teams and had a 48-yard kickoff return and one catch for a 5-yard touchdown.

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who returned to practice Friday and played Sunday, was out of practice again Wednesday. The good news is his neck injury is off the practice report. The bad news is he has an illness.

Smith has played five games this season.

Linebacker Marquese Bell (calf) and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (hamstring) were limited. Center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and safety Jayron Kearse (toe) were full.