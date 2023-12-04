Tyrod Taylor designated to return from injured reserve, will practice ahead of Week 14

Tyrod Taylor is ready to return from injured reserve. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is inching closer to a return. The team designated Taylor to return from injured reserve Monday and announced Taylor would return to practice.

Taylor missed the team's last four games after sustaining a rib injury against the New York Jets in Week 8. Daniel Jones was initially slated to return to the starting role during Taylor's absence, but Jones sustained a season-ending injury in Week 9.

Those injuries pushed rookie Tommy DeVito into the starting lineup. DeVito started the past three games for the Giants. He's thrown six touchdowns against one interception over that stretch and led the team to a 2-1 record.

The move allows Taylor to begin practicing ahead of the team's Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers. Taylor did not have to return to practice immediately. Players who have their practice window opened are eligible to return to practice for 21 days without counting against the team's 53-man roster. Once that 21-day window closes, the Giants either need to activate Taylor or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The fact that Taylor is ready to return to practice bodes well for him returning to the 53-man roster in the coming weeks.

If Taylor continues to progress, the Giants will need to determine whether he should start over DeVito. At 4-8, the Giants have little to play for down the stretch and could opt to see how DeVito develops during the final games of the regular season.

Taylor has appeared in seven games — three starts — with the Giants in 2023. He's thrown for two touchdowns and zero interceptions in those appearances. Taylor went 1-2 as the team's starter before his rib injury.