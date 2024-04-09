Tyrel Dodson reveals his jersey number for the Seahawks in 2024

We still haven’t gotten official confirmation of new uniform numbers for any of the players the Seahawks have signed in free agency. However, we do finally have our first leak.

Yesterday linebacker Tyrel Dodson shared a photo on Twitter, revealing that he will be wearing No. 0 for Seattle this year.

Zero was worn by inside linebacker Devin Bush last season. Bush performed well in relief of Jordyn Brooks late in the year but he was not re-signed and eventually landed in Cleveland. Brooks and Bobby Wagner were also allowed to walk, so the Seahawks are basically starting over at this position.

For now, the projected starters are Dodson and fellow free agent signee Jerome Baker. Apparently Dodson will be taking over Wagner’s former role as the middle linebacker and Baker will play weakside. We don’t have any word yet of who will be wearing the green dot on their helmet, though.

We will likely get all the new jersey numbers at some point later this week.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire