Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill can’t wait to face the Bills on Sunday.

Hill knows the Bills are widely regarded as the best team in the NFL, but he says he and his teammates are up to the task.

“It’s going to be a crazy game, two 2-0 teams, division game,” Hill said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It’s going to be crazy. Atmosphere is going to be crazy. Attitude, energy all over the field. The best is supposed to want to play the best. You shouldn’t run from no challenge. I know this team is looking forward to it.”

Hill said he’s been reminding some of his younger players that they just need to go out there and do what they do well.

“I don’t say they fear the Bills,’ Hill said. “Probably a little more respect. For me, my message to them is it’s just another football game. Do what we’ve been doing our whole life. And let’s be fast. You see this offense is electric, and one thing NFL defenses fear is speed.”

Despite some significant defensive injuries that could make it tough to stop Hill, the Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill: 2-0 Dolphins vs. 2-0 Bills is going to be crazy, we’re looking forward to it originally appeared on Pro Football Talk