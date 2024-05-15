Tylor Megill back with Mets but not yet active, set to start either Sunday or Monday

Out since his first start of the season, Tylor Megill is back with the Mets but won't start for the big-league club until either Sunday or Monday, as the right-hander has yet to be activated from the IL, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters on Wednesday.

Megill has been out with a right shoulder strain since the beginning of April after he was forced to leave his outing after four innings of one-run ball against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 31 at Citi Field.

The 28-year-old excelled in four rehab starts across the minors, allowing one earned run on nine hits in 14 innings for a 0.64 ERA. He also struck out 23 hitters and walked just one.

Regardless of the day Megill pitches for New York, it will be on the road. If the righty returns on Sunday it will be in the series finale against the Miami Marlins. If he pitches on Monday it will be to kickoff a three-game set with the Cleveland Guardians.