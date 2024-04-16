Tyler O'Neill injury update is encouraging news for Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It appears Tyler O'Neill will avoid a trip to the injured list after his scary collision with Rafael Devers that left him bloodied.

Manager Alex Cora provided an encouraging update on O'Neill's condition on Tuesday. The outfielder, who received eight stitches above his left eye after exiting Monday's game vs. Cleveland, cleared concussion protocol. He will sit the next two games and look to return to Boston's lineup for Thursday's series finale.

As for Devers, the Red Sox' slugging third baseman avoided injury and is in the lineup for Tuesday's game. He stayed in Monday's game despite being shaken up from banging heads with O'Neill.

O'Neill has been a bright spot for a Red Sox offense that has been inconsistent so far this season. Through 17 games, the offseason acquisition has slashed .313/.459/.750 and is tied for the MLB lead with seven home runs.

Cora also shared an update on starter Nick Pivetta, who played catch for the third day in a row as he recovers from a flexor strain.

Boston looks to bounce back Tuesday night after dropping Game 1 of its four-game set vs. Cleveland.