Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are the NFL’s most-productive WR duo

It is no secret the Seattle Seahawks have arguably the best wide receiver duo in football right now. While there are several dynamic duos out there in the league, it is hard to find a better pair than No. 14 and No. 16 in the Emerald City.

Lockett and Metcalf help give the Seahawks an offensive identity the franchise is genuinely unaccustomed to having. Seattle has never been known for dominant weapons at wide receiver, and that is exactly what they have with Lockett and Metcalf. Their dominance has failed to decrease even with the departure of quarterback Russell Wilson.

They say numbers never lie, and the numbers are telling quite a story in regards to these two stars.

Metcalf is coming off his second consecutive 1,000+ yard season, and has eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in three of his five seasons. He has never caught for less than 900 yards, which came in his rookie season. As for Lockett, his four-straight seasons of 1,000+ yards did come to an end, but only “decreased” to 894 yards. His efforts have still been more than enough to land him as quite literally the second best receiver in Seahawks franchise history.

The futures of Lockett and Metcalf remained somewhat up in the air earlier this offseason. Many believed Metcalf could be a trade target, and Lockett be cut. Instead, Metcalf is staying, and thanks to a reworked contract, so is Lockett. With these two, as well as Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the mix, new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has quite the weapons to work with.

