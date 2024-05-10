Tyler Legacy football wraps up Spring practice with 2024 Spring Game

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders football team wrapped up their Spring practice with their annual Spring Game Thursday night.

Tyler Legacy showed flashes on offense and defense during the Spring Game, forcing turnovers and also hitting a few big plays on offense including quarterback Zach Davis’ big touchdown pass to Za’Bryan Hood.

Davis, Hood and the Red Raiders will be on the road for next season’s opener at Texas High in Texarkana.

The game is set for Thursday, August 29 and the kickoff time is to be determined.

