Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro out for Marquette's game at Creighton on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. – The Marquette men's basketball team will be without two of its best players Saturday afternoon against Creighton.

The school announced about a hour before tipoff that point guard Tyler Kolek will miss the game with an oblique injury, and Oso Ighodaro is out with an illness.

The Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 Big East) are set to play the Bluejays (21-8, 12-6) at CHI Health Center. Here's what you need to know about the game.

Kolek did not make the trip with the team. He injured his oblique in MU's victory over Providence on Wednesday. He is averaging 15 points per game and leads the nation in assists per game at 7.6.

Ighodaro stayed at the team's hotel and won't attend the game. He averages 14 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette vs. Creighton updates, Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro out