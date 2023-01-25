Ty Dillon adds Xfinity Series races in RCR's No. 3, brings back sponsorship from Ferris Mowers

Richard Childress Racing has added a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2023 for Ty Dillon, who will carry Ferris Mowers sponsorship for both his Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series efforts this year.

Details of the partnership were revealed Wednesday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Dillon will drive the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet for his grandfather’s race team in a limited slate this season, starting with NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway on May 13. Dillon raced in 15 Xfinity events during the last two seasons, but his last full-time role on the tour came in 2016 with RCR. His lone Xfinity Series win came in 2014 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Sponsorship from Ferris Mowers — a division of outdoor power equipment manufacturer Briggs & Stratton — will extend to Dillon’s new ride in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet team. Ferris will be a primary sponsor in select Cup Series races, including the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 19 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM). Ferris will ride as an associate sponsor on the No. 77 in the remaining Cup Series events.

Ferris Mowers sponsored Dillon in two Cup Series races last year with his former Petty GMS team — now named LEGACY Motor Club. The 30-year-old driver’s partnership with Ferris extends a decade back to his dirt-track days, and the brand was last connected to RCR in 2018.

Earlier this month, Ferris signed on for six races as a primary sponsor of Halmar Friesen Racing’s No. 52 entry in the Craftsman Truck Series this year.