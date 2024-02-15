Two UNC basketball players named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

The North Carolina Tar Heels are in a bit of a tough stretch, going 2-3 in their last five games. Although they still hold a half-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference, they are going to have to figure out a way to get back on track.

And that might be on the backs of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.

Both players have come up big for the Tar Heels this season and if UNC wants to turn things around, the duo are going to have to continue to play well. On Thursday, both Davis and Bacot were named to the Nasmith Trophy Midseason team. The two joined 28 other players on the list:

Bacot and Davis are two of four ACC players on the list, joining Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Clemson’s PJ Hall.

Purdue’s Zach Edey won the award last season and it looking to be the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson who won three straight 1981-83.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire