Two UNC basketball players named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team
The North Carolina Tar Heels are in a bit of a tough stretch, going 2-3 in their last five games. Although they still hold a half-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference, they are going to have to figure out a way to get back on track.
And that might be on the backs of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.
Both players have come up big for the Tar Heels this season and if UNC wants to turn things around, the duo are going to have to continue to play well. On Thursday, both Davis and Bacot were named to the Nasmith Trophy Midseason team. The two joined 28 other players on the list:
Max Abmas, G, Texas
Armando Bacot, F/C, North Carolina
Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn
Boo Buie, G, Northwestern
Devin Carter, G, Providence
L.J. Cryer, G, Houston
RJ Davis, G, North Carolina
Johnell Davis, G, Florida Atlantic
Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas
Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
PJ Hall, C, Clemson
DaRon Holmes II, F, Dayton
David Jones, F, Memphis
Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee
Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
Jaedon LeDee, F, San Diego State
Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State
Caleb Love, G, Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr., G, Kansas
Tristen Newton, G, UConn
Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky
Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton
Mark Sears, G, Alabama
Jamal Shead, G, Houston
KJ Simpson, G, Colorado
Braden Smith, G, Purdue
Isaiah Stevens, G, Colorado State
Wade Taylor IV, G, Texas A&M
Tyson Walker, G Michigan State
Bacot and Davis are two of four ACC players on the list, joining Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Clemson’s PJ Hall.
Purdue’s Zach Edey won the award last season and it looking to be the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson who won three straight 1981-83.
