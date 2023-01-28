Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker signing with reigning champion Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker is bound for Las Vegas.

The two-time WNBA champion announced she is signing a free-agent contract with the Las Vegas Aces in an Instagram post Saturday. Parker, 36, had spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Sky, winning a title in 2021.

Parker, who grew up in the Chicago area, said her family was a key factor in the decision.

"As I’ve gone through free agency this time around, of course I’m thinking of where I can compete for my third championship, but the words home and family are what I kept coming back to," Parker wrote in her post. "No different than when I signed with Chicago.

"... After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the right organization for us at this point in our lives."

The Aces are expected to be one of the WNBA's top teams in 2023 after winning the 2022 title. They already boast standout scorer Kelsey Plum and two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, as well as guard Chelsea Gray, who won the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP. Parker and Gray won a WNBA championship together with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. Parker was drafted first overall by the Sparks in 2008 and collected two MVP awards with them (2008, 2013).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Candace Parker chooses Las Vegas Aces in WNBA free agency