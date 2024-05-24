Two-time champion Rory McIlroy highlights field for 2024 RBC Canadian Open

After a week in the Lone Star State, the PGA Tour heads across the border for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.

Two-time champion Rory McIlroy, who earned his first RBC Canadian Open title at HGCC in 2019 by seven shots, highlights the field and will joined by defending champion Nick Taylor, Cameron Young, Shane Lowry, Sahith Theegala and Adam Scott, among others.

McIlroy, the No. 2-ranked player in the world, won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Wells Fargo Championship in back-to-back starts before a T-12 finish at the PGA Championship.

Hamilton Golf & Country Club is a par 70 measuring 7,084 yards.

Here’s the field for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

Field for next week’s RBC Canadian Open pic.twitter.com/OuTbBEWs3j — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek