Two Notre Dame players make Pro Football Focus’ team of the week

There has been on constant with this years Notre Dame team, the defense has been very solid. Through the first three games, the Irish defense has kept them in each game. Backing that up this week was Pro Football Focus’ team of the week, where they singled out two Notre Dame defenders after their performance against Cal. Find out which two Irish defenders made PFF’s list below.

Alabama and Notre Dame headline on defense

As PFF put it, “the defensive team of the week is led by a well-known set of defensive linemen from Alabama and Notre Dame.”

The stars of College Football shined this past week⭐️ PFF’s Week 3 CFB Team of the Week⬇️https://t.co/8ZfckX1j57 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 20, 2022

Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola

Notre Dame defensive lineman Justin Ademilola (9) and Notre Dame defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola (57) celebrate during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs California

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey

Notre Dame defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (7) celebrates as California quarterback Jack Plummer (13) lays on the field during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs California

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire