Two more Chargers placed on COVID-19 list

Make it 11 Chargers players on the COVID-19 list.

The latest additions: Austin Ekeler and Jalen Guyton will be out of action until they clear the NFL protocols.

That can be a 10-day isolation period for a positive test, with vaccinated players having the possibility of returning sooner after experiencing two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

This season, Ekeler has 1,347 total yards and 17 touchdowns, while Guyton has 23 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns.