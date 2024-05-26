Four former Wisconsin Badgers remain in the transfer portal uncommitted

Wisconsin has seen 23 players enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season.

Many of those departures were either depth pieces or poor fits in Luke Fickell’s new-look program. The Badgers new head coach is still in the process of completely turning the roster over, which has led to a consistent volume of departures since his arrival.

19 of the 23 departures have found new landing spots. Only four players remain uncommitted: linebacker Ross Gengler, cornerback Amaun Williams, cornerback Michael Mack and wide receiver Tommy McIntosh.

Gengler joined the program as a walk-on in the class of 2020. He played primarily on special teams for the 2022 Badgers before not seeing the field in 2023.

Williams, similarly, walked-on in the class of 2020 after being rated as a two-star recruit. He played in 11 games in 2022 as a backup cornerback and on special teams. He entered the portal on December 3 after the Badgers’ 2023 regular season concluded.

Mack initially transferred to Wisconsin from Air Force ahead of the 2023 season. He did not play during the year and was operating with the reserves during 2024 spring practice. He was a spring 2024 entrant into the portal.

McIntosh was a three-star recruit in Wisconsin’s class of 2022 — Paul Chryst’s final recruiting class as Badgers head coach. He did not see the field in any of his first two seasons, though showed promise during 2023 spring practice. Wisconsin’s deep wide receiver depth chart made it unlikely that McIntosh would find a role in 2024, or in future years.

None of the four players have a 247Sports crystal ball prediction for their transfer destination.

Wisconsin capped off an impressive transfer cycle with a surprising commitment from Stephen F. Austin DT Brandon Lane on Friday. The group of 16 additions is ranked in the top 25 of 247Sports’ transfer classes and will play a sizable role in the team’s success in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire