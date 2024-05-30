Two Ducks have a chance to crack CBS Sports’ Top 100 players in 2024

The idea of moving to the Big Ten was for give Oregon a higher profile nationwide than the Pac-12 could ever do. That goes for the university on the whole and individual athletes in all the sports.

According to CBS Sports, there are two Ducks that are outside their Top 100, but they have a chance to crack the list should they have good seasons in the new conference.

The first Duck is linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.

According to writer Blake Brockermeyer, Bassa’s multiple talents can be a huge plus for the Ducks in the Big Ten.

“Bassa had his best season in Eugene under Dan Lanning last year and is one of the best coverage linebackers in the country as he can stay on the field for every snap,” he said. “Excellent tackler in the box and can also blitz the quarterback.”

The second Duck that could make a big jump and get out of that “second tier” status is offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius. The Pac-12 honorable mention had some difficulty adjusting to the Pac-12 level from Rhode Island, but after a year in the program, Cornelius could back a big leap in 2024.

“A transfer from Rhode Island last season, Cornelius is a powerful run-blocker who can move defensive linemen off the ball,” Brockermeyer said. “He plays with good pad level and hand placement. He struggles more in pass protection at times but those issues can be fixed with better technique. Could also kick down and be a solid guard at the next level.”

