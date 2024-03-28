Two Colorado State men's basketball players have hit the transfer portal.

Reserves Tavi Jackson and Jack Payne are transferring from CSU, as first reported by Verbal Commits on Thursday.

Jackson is a 6-foot-2 guard from Las Vegas who just completed his sophomore season. He played in 22 games (out of 36) this past season, averaging 8 minutes and 2 points per game. Late in CSU's NCAA Tournament season, he was mostly used as a defensive sub off the bench.

He played in 50 games over two seasons and missed some time with illness and injury in his two seasons. Freshman Kyan Evans emerged as the backup true point guard this past season.

Payne is a 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman wing. He appeared in eight games this past season at the end of games with the outcome settled.

Neither departure is a significant surprise given the limited minutes of each. A veteran guard was always likely on CSU's transfer portal to-do list.

If there are no other transfers (which there very well could be), CSU would have three open scholarships to use on incoming transfers. There are four incoming freshmen signed for 2024-25.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Two Colorado State men's basketball players enter transfer portal