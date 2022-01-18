Two Big Ten men’s basketball teams occupy top 10 in updated Ferris Mowers coaches poll

Kevin McGuire
Penn State men’s basketball wasn’t able to score revenge against Ohio State on the basketball court this weekend, and life has already been proving to be difficult in Big Ten play with a handful of losses in conference play this season. But that’s just how things go in the Big Ten, where college basketball depth is already looking fairly impressive this season.

And if the latest Ferris Mowers coaches poll is any indication, things aren’t about o get too much easier for the Nittany Lions this season. In a week that saw Baylor knocked off the top spot in the coaches poll, a pair of Big Ten teams locked in a top 10 ranking amid some reshuffling of the hierarchy of men’s basketball. Purdue moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s poll, while the Wisconsin Badgers jumped up five spots and into the top 10 to occupy the No. 8 slot in this week’s poll.

Falling out of the top 10 this week was Michigan State, who dropped four spots to No. 13 after losing to Northwestern recently. Illinois moved up seven spots to No. 17, moving ahead of Ohio State. The Buckeyes dropped three spots down to No. 18, one spot behind the Illini.

LSU, who won a matchup against Penn State in overtime of the Emerald Coast Classic early in the season, dropped four spots down to No. 16 this week. Miami, another non-conference opponent who was victorious against Penn State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, is the first team in the “others receiving votes” category. Iowa and Indiana also received votes.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

14-2

787 (23)

+1

2

Auburn

16-1

759 (8)

+2

3

Arizona

14-1

687 (1)

+3

4

Purdue

14-2

647

+1

5

Duke

14-2

643

+3

6

Baylor

15-2

642

-5

7

Kansas

14-2

611

+3

8

Wisconsin

14-2

546

+5

9

UCLA

11-2

530

-6

10

Houston

15-2

491

+1

11

Villanova

13-4

479

+3

12

Kentucky

14-3

419

+5

13

Michigan St

14-3

366

-4

14

Iowa St

14-3

326

+2

15

USC

14-2

322

-8

16

LSU

15-2

300

-4

17

Illinois

13-3

297

+7

18

Ohio St

11-4

263

-3

19

Texas Tech

13-4

261

20

Xavier

13-3

252

+1

21

Providence

14-2

227

-1

22

Texas

13-4

103

23

Colorado St

13-1

75

+4

24

Loyola-Chicago

13-2

60

+5

25

Tennessee

11-5

52

-2

25

Connecticut

11-4

52

+5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Seton Hall; No. 25 Alabama

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 40; Seton Hall 37; Brigham Young 23; Alabama 21; Davidson 14; Texas A&M 11; San Diego St. 10; Iowa 10; North Carolina 6; Indiana 6; Southern Methodist 5; Oregon 5; West Virginia 4; Texas Christian 4; San Francisco 2; Oklahoma 1; Oakland 1; Murray St. 1; Grand Canyon 1; Boise St. 1

