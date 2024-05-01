Two Basin Sounders teams claim WA Cup titles

Apr. 30—PASCO — Two Basin Sounders squads claimed titles at last weekend's Washington Premier League 14U-11U WA Cup in Pasco.

The B2011 Mayo and G2011 Mohs teams both finished their respective tournaments with an undefeated record.

The 13U boys team, coached by Edgar Mayo, opened the tournament two weeks ago with 9-1 and 8-0 wins over the NPSA Titans B11 Navy Medina and the Seattle Celtic B11 Black on April 13, then followed up with a 2-1 win over Mt. Rainier Futbol Club on April 14. After going 3-0 in the group stage, the Sounders were set up in a semifinal match against the NPSA Titans B11 Navy Eastside, winning 4-1 to reach the cup final. In a match against Wenatchee United SC, the Sounders claimed a 5-2 victory to come out on top of the 13U boys Bronze 1 division.

The Basin Sounders' 13U girls team, coached by Rachel Mohs, also swept through the group stage two weeks ago with wins over Emerald City FC (5-0), BVBIA WA (5-0) and the NPSA Titans G11 (3-0). In the semifinal against the North Kitsap Soccer Club, the Sounders put up nearly double-digit goals in a 9-1 victory, advancing to the final where they took down BVBIA WA 8-0 on Sunday.