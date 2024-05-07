Two 2023 state champions sit atop The Observer’s ‘way too early’ Sweet 16 football poll

Weddington and Providence Day sit atop The Observer’s “way too early” Sweet 16 poll ahead of the 2024 season this fall.

The Sweet 16, which began in the 1984-85 season, ranks the top teams in the media company’s coverage area, which includes schools in the following counties: Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster, Lincoln, Union and York.

BEST OF ALL-TIME: These are the top Charlotte high school football players from the past 40 years

Rankings are based on strength of schedule, strength of a classification, team success within that classification and head-to-head competition between teams ranked in the Sweet 16. It does not consider how ranked teams would fare against each other — or other unranked teams — unless those teams actually meet.

The Sweet 16 champions, named at the end of the season, will get a banner to hang in the school’s gym.

Weddington won the NCHSAA 4A state championship in December and finished runner-up in the final Sweet 16 poll to Providence Day, which won the NCISAA state championship in November.

Both teams were nationally ranked, with Providence Day finishing as the highest ranking team in the Carolinas.

Weddington and Providence Day will play Aug. 22 at Bank of America Stadium in the second “Keep Pounding High School Classic,” an event sponsored by the Carolina Panthers.

Myers Park and Independence will also play in that same event. Independence is No. 3 in this early Sweet 16 poll. Myers Park is No. 7.