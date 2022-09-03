Twitter reacts to Robert Whittaker’s win over bloodied Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209

Robert Whittaker once again showed where he stands among the middleweight elite Saturday when he beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event.

Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former UFC champion, earned a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender Vettori (18-6-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) in the 185-pound matchup, which took place at Accor Arena in Paris.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Whittaker’s victory over Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209.

MMA Junkie

Big time stuff coming up next at #UFCParis as former champ Robert Whittaker takes on Marvin Vettori in the co-headliner. Play-by-play: https://t.co/dAcVgL2zed pic.twitter.com/wYLISX8HDV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

AUSTRALIA. GET OUT OF BED. THE REAPER IS ABOUT TO RETURN TO THE OCTAGON. #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/Y5FMorRoLg — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 3, 2022

ESPN MMA

UFC

Teddy Atlas

UFC, Whittaker – Vettori, Whittaker so fundamentally solid. I'm favoring him but as usual these matchups r so tough. Fasten seatbelts #UFCParis — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 3, 2022

Alexander Volkanovski

UFC

Israel Adesanya

They grow up so fast 🥹 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 3, 2022

Giga Chikadze

Phil Murphy

Vettori’s left hand is drifting down. Right high kick might be there for Whittaker. #UFCParis — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) September 3, 2022

Mike Perry

The Reaper @robwhittakermma is fast and his style is fun to watch. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022

Belal Muhammad

10-9 marvin — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Luke Thomas

Great first round. Whittaker seemingly getting the better of it, but not by a lot. Vettori failed on a takedown, but he's scored a big knee and some left straights to keep Whittaker honest. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 3, 2022

Mike Jackson

Hope that little dip to the right doesn't cost Bobby Knuckles… #UFCParis — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) September 3, 2022

Smoogy

Whittaker's style is always aesthetically pleasing because he uses his lead hand like a boxer and his rear hand/leg like a karateka. His only weakness is Dutch and/or Oceanic style Thai fighting — smoogy (@smoogymma) September 3, 2022

Henry Cejudo

Marvin has to take the space from Whitaker if he wants success. Stay in the the pocket — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

Henry Cejudo

Whitaker hurt Marvin to the body with a right kick. Marvins left hand very low needs to be careful for the right high kick to the head — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Vettori trying to be the boss, good counters by Whittaker, close edge to Whittaker with counters #UFCParis — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 3, 2022

Matt Brown

Lean towards Whittaker for first rd I think he’s going to start pulling away next two — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022

Ryan Clark

Whittaker is starting to find his range! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 3, 2022

Ben Fowlkes

The big homie Bobby Knuckles is starting to get loose in round 2. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 3, 2022

Mike Perry

When you’re the pressure fighter you have to stay on the gas. Can’t give any space for as long as the fight lasts. Little harder to do in mma than in boxing but still can be done. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Whittaker catching rhythm now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Petesy Carroll

Bobby Knuckles found his range in the second. Have him up two. Gonna have to be something special from Vettori in the third, as far as I’m concerned. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) September 3, 2022

Simon Head

Whittaker looks like he's seeing everything in there. He's picking off Vettori almost at will now. Vettori's ability to take a shot is remarkable, but we knew this already. #UFCParis — Simon Head (@simonhead) September 3, 2022

Phil Murphy

Vettori’s toughness was only full display in that round, which is a nice way of saying he clearly lost the round 20-18, Knuckles. #UFCParis — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) September 3, 2022

Nick Kalikas

Dan Hardy

Cageside Press

Bobby lands a jab on the entry by Marvin, circles out. OHHH ANOTHER BIG TIME HEAD KICK FOR BOBBY AND MARVIN IS HURT!!!! MARVIN A BIT WOBBLY AS HE SMILES AT BOBBY! MARVIN LOOKS OK NOW! MARVIN DIPS AND EATS A KNEE! BUT HE'S STILL HERE! #UFCParis — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) September 3, 2022

Smoogy

Bisping astutely points out that round 3 is in fact the final round to go all out, unload your gas tank, and fight for the finish in this instance — smoogy (@smoogymma) September 3, 2022

Mike Jackson

Vettori's head is too tough for its own good. #UFCParis — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) September 3, 2022

Michael Carroll

One takedown attempt from Vettori. Not what I expected. #UFCParis — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) September 3, 2022

Manny Gamburyan

Mike Bohn

The gap between Robert Whittaker and the rest of the middleweights ranked below him continues to be fairly significant. Shows that you need to appreciate, not hate, Israel Adesanya. #UFCParis — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 3, 2022

Belal Muhammad

Man Robert really can’t lose to anyone izzy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022

Arnold Allen

Whittaker looked sharp as 👌🏼 #UFCParis — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 3, 2022

Eric Nicksick

Whittaker is an absolute joy to watch… unless you’re cornering against him. 😬💯 #UFCParis — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) September 3, 2022

MMA Junkie

Teddy Atlas

When you have 2 tough guys and one is smarter, he becomes tougher. And the winner, Whittaker #UFCParis — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 3, 2022

UFC

Francis Ngannou

Vittori is warrior man 💪.Respect 🙏🏽

Congrats to Robert!!!#UFCParis — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022

Dillon Danis

watching how good Robert Whittaker is makes you respect @stylebender so much what a performance! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 3, 2022

Ariel Helwani

Robert Whittaker ain’t going anywhere. Masterclass. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2022

Al Zullino

Marvin Vettori said: "sorry guys, he was really an elite opponent. I love you all, make some noise even if I lost". #UFCParis — Al Zullino (@phre) September 3, 2022

