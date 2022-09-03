Twitter reacts to Robert Whittaker’s win over bloodied Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209
Robert Whittaker once again showed where he stands among the middleweight elite Saturday when he beat Marvin Vettori in the UFC Fight Night 209 co-main event.
Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), a former UFC champion, earned a unanimous decision victory over fellow contender Vettori (18-6-1 MMA, 8-4-1 UFC) in the 185-pound matchup, which took place at Accor Arena in Paris.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Whittaker’s victory over Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209.
MMA Junkie
Big time stuff coming up next at #UFCParis as former champ Robert Whittaker takes on Marvin Vettori in the co-headliner.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/dAcVgL2zed pic.twitter.com/wYLISX8HDV
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCParis Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Marvin Vettori +180
Robert Whittaker -210@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) September 3, 2022
UFC
AUSTRALIA.
GET OUT OF BED.
THE REAPER IS ABOUT TO RETURN TO THE OCTAGON. #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/Y5FMorRoLg
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) September 3, 2022
ESPN MMA
Whittaker is locked in 🔒 #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/KrIVgEa4mv
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 3, 2022
UFC
The Reaper cometh. ☠️ #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/UMG9VvyKyW
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 3, 2022
Teddy Atlas
UFC, Whittaker – Vettori, Whittaker so fundamentally solid. I'm favoring him but as usual these matchups r so tough. Fasten seatbelts #UFCParis
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 3, 2022
Alexander Volkanovski
@robwhittakermma for the win!! 🇦🇺#UFCParis
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) September 3, 2022
UFC
BOBBY. KNUCKLES. IS. BACK!!!! #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/Pzi4rewzMC
— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
Israel Adesanya
They grow up so fast 🥹
— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 3, 2022
Giga Chikadze
Look @MarvinVettori ‘s crowd!
Let’s gooo🇮🇹
— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) September 3, 2022
Phil Murphy
Vettori’s left hand is drifting down. Right high kick might be there for Whittaker. #UFCParis
— Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) September 3, 2022
Mike Perry
The Reaper @robwhittakermma is fast and his style is fun to watch.
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022
Belal Muhammad
10-9 marvin
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCParis LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After Round-1 via @CircaSports
Marvin Vettori +175
Robert Whittaker -225@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) September 3, 2022
Luke Thomas
Great first round. Whittaker seemingly getting the better of it, but not by a lot. Vettori failed on a takedown, but he's scored a big knee and some left straights to keep Whittaker honest.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 3, 2022
Mike Jackson
Hope that little dip to the right doesn't cost Bobby Knuckles… #UFCParis
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) September 3, 2022
Smoogy
Whittaker's style is always aesthetically pleasing because he uses his lead hand like a boxer and his rear hand/leg like a karateka. His only weakness is Dutch and/or Oceanic style Thai fighting
— smoogy (@smoogymma) September 3, 2022
Henry Cejudo
Marvin has to take the space from Whitaker if he wants success. Stay in the the pocket
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022
Henry Cejudo
Whitaker hurt Marvin to the body with a right kick. Marvins left hand very low needs to be careful for the right high kick to the head
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) September 3, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Vettori trying to be the boss, good counters by Whittaker, close edge to Whittaker with counters #UFCParis
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 3, 2022
Matt Brown
Lean towards Whittaker for first rd I think he’s going to start pulling away next two
— Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) September 3, 2022
Ryan Clark
Whittaker is starting to find his range!
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 3, 2022
Ben Fowlkes
The big homie Bobby Knuckles is starting to get loose in round 2.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) September 3, 2022
Mike Perry
When you’re the pressure fighter you have to stay on the gas. Can’t give any space for as long as the fight lasts. Little harder to do in mma than in boxing but still can be done.
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 3, 2022
Belal Muhammad
Whittaker catching rhythm now
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022
Petesy Carroll
Bobby Knuckles found his range in the second. Have him up two. Gonna have to be something special from Vettori in the third, as far as I’m concerned.
— Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) September 3, 2022
Simon Head
Whittaker looks like he's seeing everything in there. He's picking off Vettori almost at will now. Vettori's ability to take a shot is remarkable, but we knew this already. #UFCParis
— Simon Head (@simonhead) September 3, 2022
Phil Murphy
Vettori’s toughness was only full display in that round, which is a nice way of saying he clearly lost the round
20-18, Knuckles. #UFCParis
— Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) September 3, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCParis LIVE In-Game Wagering Odds After Round-2 via @CircaSports
Marvin Vettori +850
Robert Whittaker -1500@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) September 3, 2022
Dan Hardy
Whittaker is cruising. 😎#UFCParis
— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) September 3, 2022
Cageside Press
Bobby lands a jab on the entry by Marvin, circles out. OHHH ANOTHER BIG TIME HEAD KICK FOR BOBBY AND MARVIN IS HURT!!!! MARVIN A BIT WOBBLY AS HE SMILES AT BOBBY!
MARVIN LOOKS OK NOW! MARVIN DIPS AND EATS A KNEE! BUT HE'S STILL HERE! #UFCParis
— Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) September 3, 2022
Smoogy
Bisping astutely points out that round 3 is in fact the final round to go all out, unload your gas tank, and fight for the finish in this instance
— smoogy (@smoogymma) September 3, 2022
Mike Jackson
Vettori's head is too tough for its own good. #UFCParis
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) September 3, 2022
Michael Carroll
One takedown attempt from Vettori. Not what I expected. #UFCParis
— Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) September 3, 2022
Manny Gamburyan
https://twitter.com/MannyGamburyan/status/1566178868632752128
Mike Bohn
The gap between Robert Whittaker and the rest of the middleweights ranked below him continues to be fairly significant.
Shows that you need to appreciate, not hate, Israel Adesanya. #UFCParis
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) September 3, 2022
Belal Muhammad
Man Robert really can’t lose to anyone izzy
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 3, 2022
Arnold Allen
Whittaker looked sharp as 👌🏼 #UFCParis
— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) September 3, 2022
Eric Nicksick
Whittaker is an absolute joy to watch… unless you’re cornering against him. 😬💯 #UFCParis
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) September 3, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFCParis results: @RobWhittakerMMA def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Full results: https://t.co/dAcVgL2zed pic.twitter.com/ayF6l7ukpm
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 3, 2022
Teddy Atlas
When you have 2 tough guys and one is smarter, he becomes tougher. And the winner, Whittaker #UFCParis
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 3, 2022
UFC
𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗 reigns supreme! #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/9HDMNRT1BB
— UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022
Francis Ngannou
Vittori is warrior man 💪.Respect 🙏🏽
Congrats to Robert!!!#UFCParis
— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) September 3, 2022
Dillon Danis
watching how good Robert Whittaker is makes you respect @stylebender so much what a performance!
— Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 3, 2022
Ariel Helwani
Robert Whittaker ain’t going anywhere. Masterclass.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 3, 2022
Al Zullino
Marvin Vettori said: "sorry guys, he was really an elite opponent. I love you all, make some noise even if I lost". #UFCParis
— Al Zullino (@phre) September 3, 2022