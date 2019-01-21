Twitter reacts to Patriots making another Super Bowl with mix of anger, resignation, respect

The New England Patriots are going to the Super Bowl.

It’s a familiar story that most football fans outside the greater Boston area are weary of. When Tom Brady led an overtime touchdown drive to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, New England punched its ninth Super Bowl ticket of the Brady/Bill Belichick era.

Patriots incite anger

The reactions on Twitter were swift and often harsh, with many we wouldn’t repost here due to some exceptionally angry language.

Some chose to express their anger in less-profane ways.

the patriots going to the #superbowl is definitely the most unoriginal thing ever — Eunie Kim (@euniekim) January 21, 2019





Patriots making yet another Super Bowl appearance: pic.twitter.com/bzJppCcCzk — Samuel Dieudonné (@dieudosam) January 21, 2019





The Patriots degrade my interest in football, which is the most infuriating thing about them. What the hell fun is the season and playoffs if you already know who’s going to be there at the end, year after year after year. Screw them 6 ways from Sunday. — Kyle Collins (@KyleCinVail) January 21, 2019





The only people who aren't tired of the Patriots are Patriots fans… #NotMySuperBowl — Jackie Clemens (@Jackiee23__) January 21, 2019









As a current resident of Atlanta, I’m shuddering at the thought of the city being overtaken by Patriots fans. — Fallon Hartman (@daFalligator) January 21, 2019





Lots of people would like to Ram the Patriots right now. — Rather Gingerly (@WinterLions) January 21, 2019





I knew this was going to happen…Patriots win the coin toss and win the game ohh I'm so done with the NFL!!! — SpinalGraph (@SpinalGraph) January 21, 2019





Screw the Patriots https://t.co/0zX8Ig9qea — Tank Price (@tank_price) January 21, 2019





Others lamented the seeming inevitability of the Patriots making the Super Bowl while coming around to respect the greatest winners of the modern era of American sports.

I used to hate Floyd Mayweather and he proved me wrong time and time again. I hated the Patriots and they have proved me wrong time and time again. 🤷‍♂️ Have to give them props eventually. — T (@righteouschill) January 21, 2019





#BREAKING: The New England Patriots, who lost by double digits to the Detroit Lions last fall, will play in Super Bowl LIII. — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 21, 2019





Even though I dislike the Patriots, I hate to say it but Brady is actually the GOAT. He never ceases to amaze me how well he does under pressure. — Jericho S. Curry (@JerichoCurry) January 21, 2019





i don’t see how y’all can hate greatness. like damn. we are literally watching a dynasty in the patriots organization. — jojo. (@kingjxjo) January 21, 2019





You just cannot stop the Patriots. Mahomes had the best year of anyone. But can’t stop Brady in those situations. Never gonna happen. — TELEKINESIS (@_TELEKINESIS) January 21, 2019





9 Super Bowl appearances and third straight Super Bowl appearance. Tom Brady is a friggin legend. Even when the Patriots aren’t at their best, he finds a way to bring out the best in them. Nothing but respect. #TB12 🐐 — Teran Rodriguez (@TeranRodriguez1) January 21, 2019





One thing that the Patriots win assures is that the Los Angeles Rams will pick up a lot of fans over the next two weeks.

