Twitter reacts to Patriots making another Super Bowl with mix of anger, resignation, respect

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

The New England Patriots are going to the Super Bowl.

It’s a familiar story that most football fans outside the greater Boston area are weary of. When Tom Brady led an overtime touchdown drive to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, New England punched its ninth Super Bowl ticket of the Brady/Bill Belichick era.

Patriots incite anger

The reactions on Twitter were swift and often harsh, with many we wouldn’t repost here due to some exceptionally angry language.

Some chose to express their anger in less-profane ways.










Others lamented the seeming inevitability of the Patriots making the Super Bowl while coming around to respect the greatest winners of the modern era of American sports.







One thing that the Patriots win assures is that the Los Angeles Rams will pick up a lot of fans over the next two weeks.

While most are weary of seeing Tom Brady’s face in the Super Bowl, it’s difficult for many not to respect the achievement of his ninth straight AFC championship. (Getty)
