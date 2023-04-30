Twitter reacts to Mike Perry’s TKO of Luke Rockhold, faceoff with Conor McGregor at BKFC 41

34
Mike
·3 min read

Mike Perry played spoiler to Luke Rockhold’s post-UFC venture when he emerged victorious in Saturday’s BKFC 41 main event.

Perry continued to shine in the world of bare knuckle boxing when he picked up arguably the biggest win of his combat sports career with a second-round TKO of former UFC champion Rockhold in their middleweight headliner, which took place at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.

After the fight, former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor stepped in the ring for an unexpected faceoff with Perry.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Perry beating Rockhold at BKFC 41.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

FiteTV

FiteTV

Jed I Goodman

FiteTV

Nolan King

Caposa

Gilbert Burns

Brian Campbell

Caposa

Aljamain Sterling

MMA Junkie

MMA Junkie

Nolan King

Matthew Wells

Caposa

FiteTV

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie