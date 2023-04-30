Twitter reacts to Mike Perry’s TKO of Luke Rockhold, faceoff with Conor McGregor at BKFC 41

Mike Perry played spoiler to Luke Rockhold’s post-UFC venture when he emerged victorious in Saturday’s BKFC 41 main event.

Perry continued to shine in the world of bare knuckle boxing when he picked up arguably the biggest win of his combat sports career with a second-round TKO of former UFC champion Rockhold in their middleweight headliner, which took place at 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo.

After the fight, former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor stepped in the ring for an unexpected faceoff with Perry.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Perry beating Rockhold at BKFC 41.

It's time for the MAIN EVENT. The intensity finally boils over into a fistfight as Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) fights @LukeRockhold next. 🔥#BKFC41 results: https://t.co/DTPOGNLgWO pic.twitter.com/q8KEzU1xXG — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 30, 2023

Here comes Luke Rockhold for his #BKFC41 main event bout. pic.twitter.com/RxivSYM4fM — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry exchange big punches at the end of the first! #BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/7RGVl7yei8 — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Luke Rockhold just buckled Mike Perry, who didn't go down but was clearly stunned. #BKFC41 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 30, 2023

Luke was rattled BAD right there — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 30, 2023

Crazy first round #BKFCLIVE — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 30, 2023

Rockhold says No Mas! That's a TKO win for Mike Perry. Had more dog in him. #BKFC41 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) April 30, 2023

Broken jaw? He's pointing at his mouth — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 30, 2023

Did he knock a tooth out?!?! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 30, 2023

Conor McGregor got in the ring for a faceoff with Mike Perry after the #BKFC41 main event and said he would "be into this game." 😳 Full coverage: https://t.co/DTPOGNKJ7g pic.twitter.com/a2GD6jzDc1 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 30, 2023

Mikes a dog 🐶 bare knuckles the real deal 🔥 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 30, 2023

Conor McGregor is in the BKFC ring with a BKFC belt over his shoulder, facing off with Mike Perry. What. #BKFC41 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) April 30, 2023

BKFC shadow funded by Endeavor confirmed — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 30, 2023

Mike Perry calls out Conor McGregor for a face-off and @TheNotoriousMMA accepts. He enters the ring with the BKFC title over his shoulder.#BKFC41 | LIVE on #FITE pic.twitter.com/DoCw7OZTZP — FITE (@FiteTV) April 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie