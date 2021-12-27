Twitter reacts to Jacksonville’s 26-21 loss to New York Jets in Week 16

Jacksonville suffered yet another loss to a bottom-tier NFL team on Sunday when a potential game-winning drive was halted at the one-yard line in the final seconds. The New York Jets won 26-21 with Zach Wilson winning the duel between the top two picks in the 2021 NFL draft over Trevor Lawrence.

The loss dropped the Jaguars to a disappointing 2-13 record on the season, and with the two remaining games coming against current playoff teams, this team is almost certainly going to be picking first overall for the second season in a row. The only significant occurrence was a major negative for the Jags, as star running back James Robinson was lost for the season with an Achilles tear.

As the Jags drop another game in what has been a disastrous 2021 campaign against a team missing more than 15 players and its head coach, here’s how Twitter reacted.

Jaguars spiking the ball on 3rd and goal from the 1 might be the worst play all season. — Mackenzie Kraemer (@MackNova) December 26, 2021

It is absolutely insane how bad the Jags have been under Shad Khan. It’s soooo damn hard to be this inept and this bad in the NFL each season. — Cap (@BoldCityCap) December 26, 2021

Jaguars had to spike it on third down and still didn't get the play off right on fourth. What a bad team — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 26, 2021

A lot will be made of this one on #here. I’ll say this, as someone who covers the #Jaguars & grew up rooting for #Jets: I will take 16 into battle every day, and twice on Sundays pic.twitter.com/FbC66ibjq3 — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) December 26, 2021

I've seen so many bad Jaguars teams so I never say I've seen worse. 2011 was so bad. I still think I'd rather watch this team than 2011 but it is unfathomable to be this disgustingly gross in the NFL. They are the worst team in the NFL and it's not close. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 26, 2021

The #Jaguars currently hold the first overall pick and are likely to remain atop the 2022 Draft Board with their only remaining games against IND and NE. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 26, 2021

The only important thing to happen today is unfortunately big negative for the Jaguars. Robinson injury just feels like a black cloud over an already beaten down team that has more questions than answers entering the offseason. — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) December 26, 2021

The #Jets doubled their win total (4) from last year (2) — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 26, 2021

I will trade the No.1 overall selection for Mike Tomlin. #Jaguars — Daniel Griffis (@DanDGriffis) December 26, 2021

Just to recap. Andrew Wingard has a carry and a first down. Malcom Brown is a full back. Walker Little is a slot receiver. The #Jaguars are winning. — Jordan de Lugo (@jordandelugo) December 26, 2021

That's the Jaguars' first lead since November 7 when they beat the Buffalo Bills, 9-6 — John Oehser (@JohnOehser) December 26, 2021

Jaguars passing offense is much smoother under Schotty. Trevor seems more comfortable — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) December 26, 2021

They ran the freaking ball with a minute to go at the 35 yard line… THEY RAN THE BALL! With no timeouts. They spiked it on third down instead of running a play. They couldn't line up on 4th down. This is the NFL. — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) December 26, 2021

I saw someone tweet that the @Jaguars are the only team that constantly meets the fans' expectations. — PattyGator 🐊 (@PattyGator) December 26, 2021

Dear @nyjets, We may be terrible…but at least we aren’t the @Jaguars. Thank you for confirming this fact today. — Michael Grieco (@Mike_Grieco) December 26, 2021

Searcy roasting the franchise for not getting Cisco on the field earlier. #Jaguars — Matthew (@RealMBB) December 26, 2021