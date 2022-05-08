Twitter reacts to Carla Esparza’s title win over Rose Namajunas in UFC 274 rematch

Carla Esparza’s long road back to a championship came to fruition on Saturday when she claimed the strawweight belt from Rose Namajunas in the UFC 274 co-headliner.

After winning the inaugural 115-pound belt from Namajunas (11-5 MMA, 9-4 UFC) back in December 2014, Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) circled back in the rematch and won the belt again with a split decision victory in the second encounter at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Esparza’s victory over Namajunas at UFC 274.

MMA Junkie

The rematch is now! Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza run it back for strawweight gold next in the #UFC274 co-headliner. Play-by-play: https://t.co/lTwXxZpBIZ pic.twitter.com/fqU4TiCYjJ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 8, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

Story continues

Tecia Torres

Let’s go Thug Rose! You got this chica. #UFC274 — Tecia Torres (@TeciaTorres) May 8, 2022

Casey O'Neill

Thug rose ! Thug rose ! Thug rose ! #ufc274 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 8, 2022

Michael Chandler

First time a whole round and nothing at all happened. They’re both being smart I guess — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 8, 2022

Ben Askren

Wow that was a really really bad round! — Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022

Brian Martin

Namajunas shakes off an Esparza takedown attempt #UFC274 — Brian Martin (@TheBMartin) May 8, 2022

Sean Sheehan

Ref should be warning for action here. #UFC274 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 8, 2022

Ben Askren

Can we get Yellow and Red Cards back. — Funky (@Benaskren) May 8, 2022

Kevin Iole

This fight is making Shogun-OSP look like Gaethje-Chandler — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 8, 2022

Mike Bohn

Crowd in Phoenix is doing the wave. They hate this fight. #UFC274 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 8, 2022

UFC

Chael Sonnen

Even. The psychology of the judge would be turmoil within the first round, and they will correct that turmoil by doing the exact opposite for the second. Mark my words every single judge has this one to one. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 8, 2022

Erik Koch

I mean I hate to say It, but I saw this coming 😂 — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) May 8, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

I don’t wanna hear no one talking shit about my fight! #GiveMeYourTears 🥲🤣 #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

Al Iaquinta

Jesus get chandler back in there to do more backflips — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 8, 2022

Brett Okamoto

Huge point made by DC there. Rose, you're getting up from these takedowns. Have confidence to throw more. No kicks at all this fight. But easier said than done. It's a risk. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 8, 2022

Tanner Boser

Rose landed a jab to the body so that should secure her this round! #UFC274 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) May 8, 2022

Eric Nicksick

This fight made the OSP vs Shogun fight look like, Khamzat/Burns. #UFC274 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 8, 2022

Brett Okamoto

"Hear the boos? You're doing it right." Pat Barry tells Rose Namajunas. I'm not surprised to hear him say that, they want to stay away. But they ain't landing any offense to win rounds. Don't win the battle of defending takedowns to lose a war … this is coin flip right now. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 8, 2022

Derek Brunson

This reminds me of fencing ! #UFC274 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 8, 2022

Aaron Simpson

Can’t believe how ya the 4th round already. Rose needs to pick it up!!! #UFC274 — Aaron Simpson (@aaronsimpson) May 8, 2022

Chris Leben

Sean Sheehan

Who would have thought Bader vs Kongo wouldn't be the worst title fight of the weekend? — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 8, 2022

Lando Vannata

Which fight was worse, this or Nate Quarry versus the running man? — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) May 8, 2022

UFC

Razor close going into the fifth and final round – who do you think takes it? 🤔 [ #UFC274 | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/cbSgXSYGmR ] pic.twitter.com/pBX7W553lI — UFC (@ufc) May 8, 2022

Dominick Cruz

The ref needs to warn and force the action. — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) May 8, 2022

Aljamain Sterling

Not the most exciting fight but both fighters being extremely cautious and fighting technically. #UFC274 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 8, 2022

Nina Ansaroff

I think @CarlaEsparza1 is winning. IMO — Nina Ansaroff (@NinaAnsaroff) May 8, 2022

Shaheen Al-Shatti

So, Carl Esparza definitely won that fight, right? One of the most baffling performances from a champion I've ever seen. #UFC274 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 8, 2022

Stephen Thompson

MMA Junkie

Michael Carroll

The lowest combined count of significant strikes landed in a 5-round UFC title fight is 41, by Sean Sherk vs. Hermes Franca. Unofficially, Namajunas vs. Esparza ended with 66 combined. Official numbers to come. #UFC274 — Michael Carroll (@MJCflipdascript) May 8, 2022

Mike Bohn

Carla Esparza ties Joanna Jedrzejczyk for most wins in UFC strawweight history with her title win. Very possible we see that rematch of Joanna beats Zhang Weili next month. #UFC274 pic.twitter.com/1NQzs2wcUO — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) May 8, 2022

1

1