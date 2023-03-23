Twitter reacts to Bears signing LB Dylan Cole

It’s been a quiet few days for the Chicago Bears on the free agency front after a busy first week. Now, general manager Ryan Poles is making some depth moves, starting with the addition of former Tennessee Titan Dylan Cole.

Cole has served mainly as a special teams contributor and depth at linebacker during his first six seasons with the Houston Texans and Titans. He’s played in 61 games, including nine starts, where he recorded 147 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his career.

Last season with Tennessee, Cole started in eight games at linebacker, where he totaled a career-high 64 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

Coles serves as the likely replacement for the departed Matt Adams, who was a key special teamer and provided depth at all three linebacker spots.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of jokes about how the Bears seem to be loading up on linebackers this offseason, after they signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and how they’re signing yet another former Titan.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the move:

Bears get another athletic freak for depth/special teams https://t.co/xKHSsr4V5Z — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) March 23, 2023

Current former #Titans on the #Bears: FB Khari Blasingame

RG Nate Davis

DL DeMarcus Walker

LB Dylan Cole

K Cairo Santos

RB D'Onta Foreman

S Adrian Colbert That is 11.2% of their current roster. https://t.co/VmSqxDOLfF — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) March 23, 2023

Came in for a tryout/visit with the #Bears yesterday. Adds a fantastic player to special teams and more depth between “Mike” and “Will.” https://t.co/NBPWMWxQBn — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 23, 2023

An early day signing? Love it. Special teams and depth guy 💪 https://t.co/u3N0uIKeV3 — Tony Daly (@Tony_Daly) March 23, 2023

Time to work on the o line and d line https://t.co/x0lnYb5UbX — Mark (@TheLotWanderer) March 23, 2023

Was a beast on teams last year https://t.co/nT8Giavpxn — Vincenzo (@HeHateV) March 23, 2023

A solid special teamer. Bears needed to bolster that group after losing Matt Adams who played 83 percent of snaps on ST last year. Cole played 73 percent of snaps on special teams last year and 43 percent (a career high) on defense for the Titans. https://t.co/UJVJES3WB0 — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) March 23, 2023

91.2 special teams grade over the last two seasons is the highest among linebackers https://t.co/VQoidPw5Kj — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 23, 2023

Part of bouncing back from 3-14 is simply filling out the depths of the roster with competent, experienced players, which this seems like another example of. https://t.co/t5BR9a6W4k — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) March 23, 2023

Fairly quality player. Rebulding teams signing young maybes is never a bad move https://t.co/LucfseQUa6 — Jesse Bets 🇺🇦 (@BaconGamesJesse) March 23, 2023

Depth wins championships! Nice signing to help fill in that line backing group. Injuries happen and having a room full of dudes who can step up is what makes the difference in this league! https://t.co/5ro5EZb8gx — Da Bright Side Bear (@BrightSideBears) March 23, 2023

Another former Titan going to Chicago. https://t.co/lDQ3FpARI1 — The Titans Wire (@TheTitansWire) March 23, 2023

Solid depth at LB & very good ST value. #Bears https://t.co/RN7YkGpBrE — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 23, 2023

#Bears New Signing LB Dylan Cole had 60+ Tackles | 1 Sack | He’s a Core Special Teamer & provides depth to a position that lost Nicholas Morrow & Matt Adams this week. pic.twitter.com/YOds6L4NtJ — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) March 23, 2023

New #Bears LB Dylan Cole had a career-high 64 tackles with the Titans last year. Reliable backup MIKE with plenty of special teams value. Also has a 9.89 #RAS with a 4.54 at his Pro Day back in 2017, FWIW. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 23, 2023

New #Bears LB/ST Dylan Cole had a career high 64 tackles last season. An impressive special teamer who showed promise when thrusted into a bigger role with the Titans.

pic.twitter.com/GcfbVVvIK6 — Josh DeLuca (@JoshDeLuca4) March 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire