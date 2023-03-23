Twitter reacts to Bears signing LB Dylan Cole

Alyssa Barbieri
·5 min read

It’s been a quiet few days for the Chicago Bears on the free agency front after a busy first week. Now, general manager Ryan Poles is making some depth moves, starting with the addition of former Tennessee Titan Dylan Cole.

Cole has served mainly as a special teams contributor and depth at linebacker during his first six seasons with the Houston Texans and Titans. He’s played in 61 games, including nine starts, where he recorded 147 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in his career.

Last season with Tennessee, Cole started in eight games at linebacker, where he totaled a career-high 64 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.

Coles serves as the likely replacement for the departed Matt Adams, who was a key special teamer and provided depth at all three linebacker spots.

As you can imagine, there are plenty of jokes about how the Bears seem to be loading up on linebackers this offseason, after they signed Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and how they’re signing yet another former Titan.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the move:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

Recommended Stories