Twitter’s reaction to LB Leo Chenal being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs

On Friday night, former Wisconsin Badger linebacker Leo Chenal was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 103rd overall pick.

Related: Chiefs select Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal at pick No. 103

Chenal was arguably one of the best linebackers in the country for the Badgers last season and was the highest-graded Wisconsin pass-rusher by Pro Football Focus since 2016. The AP Second-Team All-American recorded 96 total tackles, eight sacks and two forced fumbles in his final season with the Badgers.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Leo Chenal joining the Kansas City Chiefs:

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Wisconsin media members

There were 102 players drafted before #Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal. He will have a better NFL career than half of them. I guarantee it. — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) April 30, 2022

Wisconsin 🔜Kansas City Leo Chenal put on a show in his final season in Madison. 115 Tkl

18.5 TFL

8 Sacks Now the Big Ten Linebacker of the Year is a Chief after being drafted No. 103 overall. #ChiefsKingdom #NFLdraft #Badgers pic.twitter.com/EYYpJjQEEC — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 30, 2022

Chiefs/NFL meda members

Story continues

Leo Chenal was the 51st players in the KCSN Draft Guide. We are levitating. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) April 30, 2022

Leo Chenal

How did he not get more hype before the draft? My kind of mofo here. Great acceleration, and sheds blockers very well. Natural instincts and ablity to change directions.

Either way, it’s everyone’s loss and the @Chiefs gain — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2022

😤😤😤😤😤 "[@chenal_leo] gives the @Chiefs' second level one of the nastiest, most-physical group of linebackers that you can come across." pic.twitter.com/v0KTyTZ8Gs — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) April 30, 2022

Man I love the Leo Chenal pick. LB is all the sudden one of the team’s strongest positions. Gonna start out at SAM but can be much more. Great against the run and just a super impressive athlete On top of that, it was at pick 103. Great pick — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) April 30, 2022

The addition of Leo Chenal will allow Willie Gay Jr. to play more at the WILL, per Brett Veach. Lots of talent in that room. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) April 30, 2022

Wisconsin and Chiefs fans

I am saying this right now and yes I am biased. Forget Nakobe Dean going in the 3rd round. Or jermaine Johnson. The steal of this draft has Leo Chenal. He’s everything you want from an ILB he’s got the speed, instincts, smarts. And j cannot wait for him to prove his worth. — Sawyer (@sawyerbornemann) April 30, 2022

Leo Chenal is the perfect college football linebacker. Loved watching him in B10 vs the run heavy offenses. — todd (@williamself08) April 30, 2022

I love it so very much! STEAL!!!!! MAN, THIS IS A VEACH MASTERCLASS!#ChiefsKingdom #OneTeamOneVision #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2022 — wwe images on depressed mode 🇺🇦 (@wwe_imagenes) April 30, 2022

Leo Chenal highlights are an absolute joy. Highly recommend. — ChiefsStan (@chiefs_stan) April 30, 2022

1

1