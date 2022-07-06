Twitter explodes after Chet Holmgren’s dominant Summer League debut
Nobody knew what to expect from Chet Holmgren when he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Standing at 7-foot-1 and 195 pounds, the 20-year-old Gonzaga product is built unlike any NBA player.
Well, Holmgren made his unofficial NBA debut on Tuesday night at the Salt Lake City Summer League – and he blew the internet away. From the opening tip, he was all over the floor. On one end he was blocking shots, on the other end he was burying 3-pointers and fadeaways.
Holmgren finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks on 7-for-9 shooting in 24 minutes. Oklahoma City cruised to a 98-77 win over the host Utah Jazz.
Predictably, NBA Twitter erupted after watching Holmgren’s debut. Thunder fans will use this one Summer League game as evidence that they’ve drafted a future MVP. Magic fans will say (and pray) that one Summer League game doesn’t mean anything.
Here are some of the best reactions and videos from Holmgren’s electric performance:
im not going to say it. pic.twitter.com/jraiuUtxuJ
— Chet Wobgren (@WorldWideWob) July 6, 2022
what sport is this pic.twitter.com/E07Qfl1R0D
— Chet Wobgren (@WorldWideWob) July 6, 2022
I will not tweet about players during summer league
I will not tweet about players during summer league
I will not tweet about players during summer league
But that was some half by Chet Holmgren
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 6, 2022
Chet Holmgren playing in his first Summer League game pic.twitter.com/ZVbUi2dIG0
— RingerNBA (@ringernba) July 6, 2022
You are all missing out if you arenâ€™t watching Chet right now.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 6, 2022
I canâ€™t believe so many people overthought it on Chet
— 'Nata Edwards (@NataTheScribe) July 6, 2022
Everyone before this game: Don't overreact to the Summer League
Me after watching Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey for 6 minutes: RIP OKC Rebuild 2020-2022
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) July 6, 2022
Tune into ESPN to see what Chet is doing
— Tankathon.com (@tankathon) July 6, 2022
Might have to buy NBA 2k23 just to mess around and score 80 with Chet Holmgren good lord
— Joe DiTullio (@DiTullioJoe) July 6, 2022
Holmgren and the Thunder will be back in action Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.