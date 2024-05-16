Twins shut out for second time in sweep by Yankees

Ryan Jeffers got the Twins’ offense started on the right note in the first inning on Tuesday night, smacking the first leadoff home run of his career. It would be the only run the Twins would score in 27 innings against the New York Yankees.

Another slow day at the plate on Thursday led the Twins to their third straight loss, this one a 5-0 defeat to cap the Yankees’ three-game sweep at Target Field.

There was almost no offense to speak of Thursday against Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt, who threw seven innings and allowed just three hits while striking out eight.

Until Carlos Correa’s double in the sixth inning, no Twins (24-19) baserunner had even advanced past first base. He was the only one to touch second in the loss.

The Yankees (30-15) had no such issues. Leadoff hitter Anthony Volpe hit a home run on a Joe Ryan fastball, helping set the tone for the day.

The Yankees would collect another two runs in the first inning, one on a ball that Alex Kirilloff got a glove on but could not snag. It was ruled a double, though easily could have been charged as an error. Another run scored on a groundout.

Ryan would give up one more run in his 5⅓ innings of work, settling in after the difficult first inning.

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge was in the middle of things once again, hitting a pair of doubles and walking and scoring once. After he went 4 for 4 with a walk a day earlier, a Twins pitcher, Ryan, finally retired him in the fifth inning.

That out? A flyball that traveled 409 feet out to center and would have been a home run in 18 of 30 parks.

