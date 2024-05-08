TUESDAY'S HS SOFTBALL: Old Forge's Sickle tosses no-hitter

Karen Sickle fired a no-hitter with one walk and 13 strikeouts as the host Lady Devils downed Dunmore, 8-0, in Lackawanna League Division II softball Tuesday.

Sickle also had three hits and four RBIs as Old Forge moved one-half game ahead of Mid Valley in the division standings.

Meghan Marianelli added two hits and two RBIs. Kate O’Hearn and Arianna Davitt contributed two hits apiece.

Old Forge 8, Dunmore 0

Dunmore 000 000 0 — 0

Old Forge 003 005 x — 8

WP: Karen Sickle 7IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 13SO

LP: Rachel Walsh 6IP, 12H, 8R, 6ER, 5BB, 2SO

2B: Karen Sickle (OF), Meaghan Marianelli (OF), Lilianna Lenceski (OF), Kate O'Hearn (OF).

Records: DUN 10-5, 6-5; OF 14-3, 11-1

Wallenpaupack 8, Abington Heights 7

At Abington Heights, Wallenpaupack jumped out to an 8-0 lead, then withstood a Lady Comets comeback to win a Lackawanna Division I game.

Madison Hayned had three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Buckhorns. Gabriella Hieber added two hits and two RBIs and came on in relief to get the final four outs and save the victory. Allison Sterner and Hunter Myers chipped in two hits and one RBI apiece.

Lauren Stalica had three hits, including two home runs, and five RBIs to pace Abington Heights. Cecelia O’Malley added two hits and two RBIs. Isabelle Wilmot, Avery Brister and Riley Knott also had two hits each.

Wallenpaupack 8, Abington Heights 7

Wallenpaupack 206 000 0 — 8

Abington Heights 000 223 0 — 7

WP: Clara Babyak 5⅔IP, 13H, 7R, 7ER, 2BB, 2SO

LP: Lauren Stalica 7IP, 11H, 8R, 6ER, 4BB, 6SO

2B: Avery Brister (AH), Madison Haynes (WAL).

HR: Hunter Myers (WAL), Lauren Stalica (AH) 2, Kailyn Kielbasa (WAL), Gabby Hieber (WAL).

Records: WAL 13-3, 10-2; AH 11-5, 8-4

North Pocono 11, Pocono Mountain East 0

At North Pocono, the host Lady Trojans won a nonleague game in 4½ innings as Kylie Mastillo went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Paige Dymek also was 3 for 3 for North Pocono. Ellie Ambrosechia and Ella Clementoni contributed two hits and one RBI apiece. Ameila Bell tossed a two-hit shutout.

North Pocono 11, Pocono Mountain East 0

Pocono Mountain East 000 00 — 0

North Pocono 127 10 — 11

WP: Amelia Bell 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 5SO

LP: Emily Dubisz 4IP, 14H, 11R, 11ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: Kylie Mastillo (NP).

3B: Amelia Bell (NP), Ella Clementoni (NP).

HR: Kylie Mastillo (NP), Ellie Ambrosechia (NP).

Record: 11-4.

Carbondale Area 16, Blue Ridge 15

At Carbondale Area, the Chargerettes scored eight runs in the seventh inning to rally past Blue Ridge in a Division III game.

Amethyst Kealona had four hits, including two doubles, five RBIs and two runs, Abby Carachilo added a home run, two RBIs and two runs and Riley Pietrowski chipped in two hits, including a double, three RBIs and one run for Carbondale Area.

Leigh McCain had three hits, including a home run and a double, five RBIs and four run, Hailey Carpenetti added three hits, including a double, two RBIs and three runs and Trista Laude chipped in three hits, three RBIs and one run for the Lady Raiders.

Carbondale Area 16, Blue Ridge 15

Blue Ridge 050 330 4 — 15

Carbondale Area 021 401 8 — 16

WP: Maureen Newcomb 4IP, 10H, 10R, 3ER, 3BB, 2SO

LP: Abigail Laude 6⅔IP, 15H, 16R, 11ER, 6BB, 13SO

2B: Leigh McCain (BR), Rori Esgro (CAR), Riley Pietrowski (CAR), Amethyst Kealona (CAR) 2, Hailey Carpenetti (BR).

3B: Leila Esgro (CAR).

HR: Leigh McCain (BR), Abby Carachilo (CAR).

RECORDS: BR 7-6, 7-5; CA 6-8, 4-4.

Elk Lake 13, Mountain View 0

At Mountain View, Marissa Horn tossed a five-inning one-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead Elk Lake to a Division III victory over the Lady Eagles.

Horn added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, Layla Weaver had a home run, two RBIs and a run and Brynn Warriner chipped in a triple, an RBI and a run.

Elk Lake 13, Mountain View 0

Elk Lake 230 17 — 13

Mountain View 000 00 — 0

WP: Mati Lord 5IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 14SO

LP: Paige Barnes 2IP, 3H, 5R, 5ER, 5BB, 2SO

2B: Leah Traver (EL), Marissa Horn (EL).

3B: Brynn Warriner (EL).

HR: Layla Weaver (EL).

RECORDS: EL 16-1, 12-0; MTV 4-8, 3-5.

Mountain View 16, Forest City 4

At Forest City, Vanessa Harvey had four hits, including two doubles, a triple and three RBIs to lead Mountain View to a win in Lackawanna Division III.

Mountain View 16, Forest City 4

Mountain View 345 22 — 16

Forest City 010 03 — 4

WP: Paige Barnes 4⅔IP, 3H, 4R, 4ER, 5BB, 8SO

LP: Adrianna Stokes 3IP, 16H, 12R, 11ER, 1BB, 1SO

2B: Paige Strickland (MV), Vanessa Harvey (MV) 2, Ashley Bossick (FC), Paige Smith (MV), Addison Kilmer (MV).

3B: Vanessa Harvey (MV).

RECORDS: FC 0-11, 0-10; MTV 5-8, 4-5

Lackawanna Trail 5, Montrose 4

At Lackawanna Trail, the Lady Lions rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Montrose in Lackawanna Division III.

Lena Ryon had three hits and one RBI for Lackawanna Trail. Hallie Pinney added two hits and two RBIs, while Peyton Laytos chipped in two hits.

Myckenna Kublo and Krisalyn Welch each had two RBIs for the Lady Meteors. Welch doubled and Kublo homered.

Lackawanna Trail 5, Montrose 4

Montrose 200 200 0 — 4

Lackawanna Trail 200 100 2 — 5

WP: Madison Pietrzak 7IP, 5H, 4R, 2ER, 1BB, 4SO

LP: Allison Jennings 6 2/3IP, 7H, 5R, 3ER, 1BB, 9SO

2B: Carolena Ryon (LT), Hallie Pinney (LT), Krisalyn Welch (MON).

HR: Myckenna Kublo (MON).

Records: MON 5-5, 6-8; LT 6-5, 6-7

Western Wayne 15, Honesdale 4

At Western Wayne on Monday, Khloe Mistishin had two triples, one double, six RBIs and two runs to lead the Lady Wildcats to a five-inning Division II victory over Honesdale.

Raegan Palmer had two hits, three RBIs and three runs, Sophia Ochlan added two hits, two RBIs and two runs and Adysen Wargo chipped in two hits and two runs for Western Wayne.

Leah Salzameda had a double, an RBI and a run, Lily Head added a double and a run and Makayla Cobourn chipped in a hit and an RBI for the Lady Hornets.

Western Wayne 15, Honesdale 4

Honesdale 020 02 — 4

Western Wayne 428 10 — 15

WP: Trinity Graboske 5IP, 5H, 4R, 3ER, 4BB, 3SO

LP: Abby Carrick 2⅔IP, 9H, 14R, 11ER, 6BB, 2SO

2B: Leah Salzameda (HON), Maggie Kotchessa (WW), Khloe Mistishin (WW), Lily Head (HON).

3B: Khloe Mistishin (WW) 2.

RECORDS: HON 3-13, 2-8; WW 5-11, 2-10.