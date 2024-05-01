Tuchel criticizes Bayern defender Kim: "Too greedy twice"

Bayern Munich head coach Thomas Tuchel takes part in a press conference after the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said that Minjae Kim was "too greedy twice" in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid as the defender was to blame for the two goals from the opponents on Tuesday.

Madrid broke the deadlock after goalscorer Vinicius Junior and Toni Kross, who provided the assist, took Kim by surprise.

"He made the first move too early against Vinicius in the first goal and got caught by Toni Kroos' pass. He speculated and was too aggressive," Tuchel said.

Bayern turned the game around and made it 2-1, but the defender brought down Rodrygo in the box and Vinicius converted the penalty.

"In the second goal, unfortunately it was another mistake. We were 5 against 2, we had the numbers. There was no need to defend that aggressively against Rodrygo," the coach added.

Kim moved from Napoli to Bayern last summer for around €50 million ($53.3 million). He was included in the starting line-up after Matthijs de Ligt got injured.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer defended his team-mate, saying that "mistakes happen, it's part of football."

"It doesn't mean he'll perform badly in the next games. It wasn't all bad today either - he played very well in parts today. But in some crucial moments, he perhaps didn't make the right decisions," the Bayern captain said.