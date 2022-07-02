Tua Tagovailoa: Miami used to revolve around the Dolphins, we’re trying to re-establish that

For much of their franchise history, the Miami Dolphins were one of the elite franchises in sports. In the 1970s they went to three straight Super Bowls and produced the NFL’s only perfect season. In the 1980s they went to two more Super Bowls, and in the Dan Marino era they were always relevant.

But in recent years, the Dolphins haven’t accomplished much. They’ve been to the playoffs just twice in the last 20 seasons, and they lost in the wild card round both times.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Tyreek Hill‘s podcast that he wants to reduce his team’s fortunes, and make the Dolphins the biggest thing in Miami.

“It means a lot playing for the Miami Dolphins,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “At one point, the city of Miami revolved around the Dolphins, because the Dolphins were really the only professional sports team that was out here at one point. And then the Heat came in, the Panthers came in. But really that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to re-establish the culture back here in Miami.”

With the arrival of Tyreek Hill, expectations are high for Tagovailoa to take a big step in his third NFL season. And maybe make Miami revolve around the Dolphins again.

