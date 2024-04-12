Tua Tagovailoa: My focus is on going to OTAs, being best teammate I can

Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have not reached agreement on a contract extension, but that isn't going to impact the quarterback's decision to participate in the voluntary portion of the team's offseason work.

Tagovailoa said from Hawaii last weekend that contract talks have been good without delving into much detail about where things stand. He was back in South Florida on Thursday and didn't shed any more light on the nature of his talks with the team, but he did confirm that the lack of a deal won't stop him from joining the team for workouts when they get underway next week.

“Just letting my agent deal with that and talk to the team about that,” Tagovailoa said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “For me, my focus is when OTAs come, go to OTAs, show up and be the best teammate I can be.”

Tagovailoa will make $23.171 million this season. The question of how much he'll make in 2025 continues to hang over the Dolphins as they move closer to the start of the season.