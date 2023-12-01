TSSAA football state championship helps MTCS seniors validate 6-year promise to win title

CHATTANOOGA − A group of Middle Tennessee Christian School sixth graders won the Duck River Valley football conference title in 2017.

They vowed then they would repeat that championship on the high school level one day.

That day came Thursday, when the Cougars (12-1) defeated rival Friendship Christian 28-13 in the TSSAA Division II-A state championship game at Finley Stadium. It was the program's first trip to the BlueCross Bowl.

"We knew we were going to get it this year," said MTCS senior linebacker Brooks Jones, who also had a 24-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. The Cougars had come close to getting to Chattanooga, reaching the quarterfinals twice and semifinals once during this senior group's first three years.

"We knew if we did what we were supposed to, we were confident."

"It definitely seemed like a stretch," said MTCS senior OL/DL Jesse Perry, a Tennessee commitment. "A state championship is so rare. But we came out here and busted our butts since sixth grade. We all stayed together and have been competing for titles."

MTCS didn't just dominate the lineup against FCS (11-3). They were ironmen.

Jones, Eli Wilson, Jesse Perry, Seth Harris, Yates Geren, Gabe Howell, Gaines Haussin, Ryan Dodson, Matthew Self, Jeremiah Lampitt, Harris Haynes, Jaxon Highfill and Jarick Reynolds all played on both sides of the ball.

"Everyone who was a star on defense was also a star on offense," said MTCS senior linebacker Seth Harris. "We just had to put our heads down and keep being physical (on both sides of the ball)."

It was the closeness and familiarity of the senior group that helped the Cougars click on the field.

"We had a sixth sense of knowing what we all were doing on the field," Harris said. "We had a chemistry. When we would yell at each other, it was all love."

"This is a special group," said MTCS first-year coach Christian Peterson, who has been with the group for three years. "It takes special groups to win these. They worked their tails off and never took a play off. They were never satisfied. I'm just so proud of them."

MTCS’ Yates Geren (15) and MTCS’ Eli Wilson (22) raise up the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Division II-A Championship trophy after defeating Friendship Christian 28-13 during the Championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023.

BlueCross Bowl MVP Eli Wilson played 'with chip on shoulder'

MTCS senior and Mr. Football semifinalist Eli Wilson had a big game for the Cougars, rushing 17 times for 190 yards and a touchdown, intercepting a pass in the end zone and returning a fumble 28 yards for a touchdown en route to being named the game's MVP.

Wilson admitted he had extra motivation after being excluded as a finalist list for Tennessee Titans DII-A Mr. Football, a regular-season award. He was playing against Mr. Football finalist Tyson Wolcott, who rushed 30 times for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

"That was a lot (of motivation), winning a state title for the first time in school history," said Wilson, who finished the season with 2,130 yards rushing (more than 13 per carry) and 37 total touchdowns. "I kind of had a chip on my shoulder with the Mr. Football stuff. We showed who it was tonight, but it's all good. We got the team goal, and that's all that matters at the end of the day."

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: TSSAA football championships: MTCS state title was years in the making