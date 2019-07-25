Troy Tulowitzki announces retirement from baseball

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki is hanging up his cleats. The 34-year-old Tulowitzki announced his retirement from baseball Thursday saying, “It has been an absolute honor.”

Tulowitzki played in just five games with the Yankees this season. He injured his calf in early April and was unable to return. In his retirement statement, Tulowitzki expressed a desire to stay in the game.

Troy Tulowitzki has released a statement through the Yankees announcing his retirement: pic.twitter.com/dbOjPrwyLq — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 25, 2019

That’s exactly what Tulowitzki will do. A few hours after announcing his retirement, Tulowitzki joined the Texas coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Our coaching staff just added an All-Star, y’all. Let’s go. https://t.co/1U4WdB42gd 🤘 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) July 25, 2019

From 2007 to 2015, Tulowitzki starred as one of the best shortstops in the game with the Colorado Rockies. Over that period, he hit .298/.370/.513, with 192 home runs. He was a five-time All-Star, won two Gold Gloves and picked up two Silver Slugger awards during his 13-year career.

Injuries and ineffectiveness limited Tulowitzki the past couple seasons. He missed all of 2018 due to bone spurs in both heels. Tulowitzki mentioned injuries in his statement, saying he wished that his health “had allowed for a different ending” to his playing career.

