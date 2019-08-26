Troy Aikman shreds Doug Gottlieb over awful Andrew Luck tweet: 'That's total bulls--- Doug'

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Yahoo Sports

The internet’s hottest new game is “Destroy Doug Gottlieb’s awful tweet on Andrew Luck’s retirement,” and Troy Aikman might have just taken the lead.

Gottlieb, the former Notre Dame and Oklahoma State basketball player who has since made a career as a professional opinion-haver, created the game Saturday when he posted this gem of a tweet.

As you can imagine, Gottlieb taking the clearly painful retirement of a universally respected player who simply couldn’t handle the physical and mental toll of his frequent injuries and turning it into a lazy millennial joke rubbed pretty much everyone the wrong way.

Aikman was nowhere close to the first person to respond to Gottlieb, but his reaction might have been the most vicious thanks to the emphatic profanity from a normally straight-laced broadcaster and the fact that he was going after a co-worker (Aikman broadcasts for Fox while Gottlieb regularly appears on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1).


Screenshot of Troy Aikman's tweet blasting Doug Gottlieb
Something tells us that Aikman won’t be making many appearances on Gottlieb’s show moving forward, barring some kind of clearing of the air over this self-created Luck fiasco for Gottlieb.

Troy Aikman didn't hold back against Doug Gottlieb. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
On a day in which Colts fans callously booed Luck as he walked off the field, Gottlieb still managed to surpass the entitlement, chest-puffing and fantasy football whining of Luck critics and create an even worse reaction.

The wave of critics that hit Gottlieb in the hours before Aikman’s haymaker was simply breathtaking.

