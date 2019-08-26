Troy Aikman shreds Doug Gottlieb over awful Andrew Luck tweet: 'That's total bulls--- Doug'

The internet’s hottest new game is “Destroy Doug Gottlieb’s awful tweet on Andrew Luck’s retirement,” and Troy Aikman might have just taken the lead.

Gottlieb, the former Notre Dame and Oklahoma State basketball player who has since made a career as a professional opinion-haver, created the game Saturday when he posted this gem of a tweet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

As you can imagine, Gottlieb taking the clearly painful retirement of a universally respected player who simply couldn’t handle the physical and mental toll of his frequent injuries and turning it into a lazy millennial joke rubbed pretty much everyone the wrong way.

Aikman was nowhere close to the first person to respond to Gottlieb, but his reaction might have been the most vicious thanks to the emphatic profanity from a normally straight-laced broadcaster and the fact that he was going after a co-worker (Aikman broadcasts for Fox while Gottlieb regularly appears on Fox Sports Radio and Fox Sports 1).





Screenshot of Troy Aikman's tweet blasting Doug Gottlieb

Something tells us that Aikman won’t be making many appearances on Gottlieb’s show moving forward, barring some kind of clearing of the air over this self-created Luck fiasco for Gottlieb.

Troy Aikman didn't hold back against Doug Gottlieb. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On a day in which Colts fans callously booed Luck as he walked off the field, Gottlieb still managed to surpass the entitlement, chest-puffing and fantasy football whining of Luck critics and create an even worse reaction.

Story continues

The wave of critics that hit Gottlieb in the hours before Aikman’s haymaker was simply breathtaking.

You stole credit cards because working was “too hard” https://t.co/SoLAVUwo3h — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck is so weak that he once played professional football with a lacerated kidney. https://t.co/71LUWOxxr1 — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) August 25, 2019

Doug come on, I hope you are kidding, and not just looking for attention, that’s just a ridiculous take — Mike Golic (@espngolic) August 25, 2019

There's so much evidence about sustained football hits causing debilitating lifetime injuries and pundits still act like the ppl who opt out of that are soft https://t.co/0xWVJTzclU — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 25, 2019

With respect, listen to this and then delete your asinine Tweet. https://t.co/L2Gc6ukuPk — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) August 25, 2019

Imagine thinking, typing, then hitting send on this. YIKES. https://t.co/3ZNE17eKbF — Paige Dimakos (@The_SportsPaige) August 25, 2019

You only appear on my feed when you have an extremely bad take, which unfortunately means you’re there all the time — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 25, 2019

Time to log off for the night, Doug. https://t.co/q7s4JJKpuZ — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 25, 2019

Imagine viewing the premature end of someone’s career, complicated by physical and mental struggles, as the perfect opportunity to get your jokes off. https://t.co/Xf3gpSoV38 — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) August 25, 2019

If retiring at 29 with nearly $100 million in career earnings (without counting endorsements) and a degree from Stanford is the most millennial thing ever, then millennials are doing just fine. https://t.co/EyNZdpeukV — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) August 25, 2019

Now isn’t time to say dumb sh** — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) August 25, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: