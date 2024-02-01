Trojans Wire discusses NIL, recruiting, and defense on USC weekly YouTube show

On Monday, Mark Rogers, Matt Zemek and I discussed the latest USC football topics at The Voice of College Football. We discussed NIL questions for the Trojans, the Heisman Trust needing to give Reggie Bush his 2005 Heisman Trophy, USC’s recruiting strategy, whether the Trojans can field a top-20 defense in 2024, and much more.

We offered some insights into football analytics. We talked about Jennifer Cohen’s stewardship of the USC program and the recent remarks she made on a 247Sports podcast. We addressed the matter of whether anything significant emerged from Julian Lewis’s visit to Colorado and Deion Sanders. We also talked about USC’s prospects in the Big Ten against the set of quarterbacks and offenses the Trojans will face next fall.

