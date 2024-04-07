Tristen Newton wins 2024 Bob Cousy Award

PHOENIX – UConn men’s basketball graduate guard Tristen Newton has been named the winner of the 2024 Bob Cousy Award, as announced by the Naismith Hall of Fame on Saturday (April 6). Newton becomes the third Husky to win the award for the point guard in men’s Division I, joining Kemba Walker (2011) and Shabazz Napier (2014).

Newton’s ascent to the nation’s best point guard has been a remarkable one, as the ECU transfer has earned Consensus First Team All-America honors this season after not being acknowledged with even an honorable mention in the Preseason All-BIG EAST awards. The El Paso, Texas native leads the Huskies in scoring this season with 15.0 points per game, ranks second on the team with 6.7 rebounds per game and leads the squad with 6.0 assists per contest.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition,” Newton said. “Credit to my teammates and coaches for always putting me in position to succeed and put the team in the best position to win games. This would not be possible without the success of our team and I am hungry to keep going in the Final Four.”

Known as “Mr. Triple-Double,” Newton holds the all-time UConn record with four career triple-doubles, including a pair this season. He has totaled 11 double-doubles on the campaign, routinely alternating between turning the feats with points and rebounds or points and assists. He has scored 20 or more points in a game eight times and spearheaded the nation’s best offense, ranked No. 1 in offensive efficiency per Kenpom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.