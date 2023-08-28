Trinity blanks Bishop Ryan, 47-0

Aug. 28—MINOT — In a game that was never in doubt, the Trinity Titans took to the road away to Minot to face the Bishop Ryan Lions (0-2), and the Dickinson standouts rolled to 47 points with the defense playing an air-tight game and allowing only 171 total yards on the night.

Titans senior QB Jace Kovash led the way with 143 passing yards while fellow senior and running back Gage Glasser had a team-high 99 rushing yards, much of it coming on an amazing 96-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to help Trinity to a 20-0 lead at the time. Before that, senior running back Ty Dassinger had a 5-yard run to go along with 77 yards on 9 rushing attempts in the game and wide receiver Luke Shobe reeled in a 27-yard TD from Kovash to extend that first-quarter lead to 12-0.

Luke's brother Jake snagged a 2-yard pass after Glasser's long touchdown run and then Luke got back in on the action with a 28-yard touchdown from Kovash in the second quarter just before halftime to make it 34-0, but he added 55 yards receiving to those 2 solid touchdowns.

In the third quarter, Kovash ran one in from 18 yards out and sophomore lineman Hugh Meyer pounded in a 9-yard touchdown run to close out the scoring for the Titans.

Jake Shobe led the way on the defense in tackles with 6 unassisted and Jeremiah Jilek logged 5 of his own, 3 assisted and Tanner Roers added a sack during the game.

The Titans will be at home this week hosting Hazen at the Biesiot Activities Center at 6 p.m. Friday in their first Class A, Region 4 showdown of the year. Hazen (0-2) is coming off a 22-16 road loss to Watford City on Aug. 25.

