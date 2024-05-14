Trey Hendrickson attends Cincinnati Bengals' voluntary workout after trade request

Trey Hendrickson was on hand Monday for the Cincinnati Bengals' voluntary on-field Phase 2 workouts, taking part in individual drills with teammates less than one month after the star defensive end requested a trade and suggested he was considering retiring.

Hendrickson, who finished tied for second in the National Football League last season with 17.5 sacks, has been taking part in an offseason Paycor Stadium regimen with the Bengals' strength and conditioning staff despite the trade request, per Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson.

"I'm faster and stronger than I was last year and I'm excited about it," Hendrickson said, per Hobson, after rookies and veterans worked out together Monday. "I love it here. This is the team that opened its arms to me. … I want to bring a Super Bowl to Cincinnati."

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson has said he's seeking a new contract. He's scheduled to make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025.

From The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway via Twitter/X:

Trey Hendrickson back at work with the Bengals for the offseason program https://t.co/JR1nf5GRPT — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) May 13, 2024

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trey Hendrickson attends Cincinnati Bengals' voluntary workout